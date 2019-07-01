Opeth share first new music from upcoming album in tour trailer: Stream

Opeth, photo by Stuart Wood

Swedish progressive metal band Opeth have unveiled the first bit of new music from their 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, in a trailer for their upcoming European tour. Stream the clip below.

The 30-second tease is of the track “Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör/Heart In Hand” and features a heavy, chugging instrumental passage with dynamic drumming and a psych guitar lead that cuts through the mix — not far removed from the prog aesthetics of 2016’s Sorceress. Mikael Åkerfeldt’s vocals are not heard in the brief clip.



No official release date has been given for the album, which is due this fall, but the band promises “various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.” Opeth will be releasing two versions of the new album, one in English and another in Swedish.

(Buy: Tickets to Opeth’s Upcoming Shows)

A full list of European and Australian tour dates is listed here via the band’s website. The band headlines Psycho Las Vegas in August, and more dates and album details are expected to be announced in the near future.