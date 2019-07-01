Menu
The Original Misfits added as 2019 Psycho Las Vegas headliner

The band steps in after Megadeth bows out due to Dave Mustaine's cancer battle

on July 01, 2019, 11:08am
Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only
Glenn Danzig / Jerry Only, via YouTube: Pawgfan1977

The Original Misfits have been added to the already stacked bill of the 2019 Psycho Las Vegas festival, replacing Megadeth, who had to bow out of their 2019 tour dates as frontman Dave Mustaine battles throat cancer.

Psycho Las Vegas, taking place August 15th-18th in Sin City, offers one of the most intriguing festival lineups of 2019, including Opeth, Electric Wizard, High on Fire, Deafheaven, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Bad Religion, Mogwai, Clutch, and dozens more acts.

News recently came out that Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reunited in the Misfits as part of a legal settlement obligating them to play at least 10 shows together. With the Psycho Las Vegas gig added, that would make a total of 10 shows — both performed and scheduled — since the band reunited in 2016.

In addition to Psycho Las Vegas, the Original Misfits also have shows scheduled near Denver (September 7th) and Seattle (September 14th), having just played a concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In a recent interview with radio host Full Metal Jackie, Danzig confirmed that there’s “not gonna be many more” Original Misfits shows.

