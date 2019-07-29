Lil Nas X, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Given Lil Nas X has collaborated with just about everyone — Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, BTS, and maybe even Dolly Parton — it’s surprising to learn there’s someone the rapper won’t do a remix with: prospective presidential candidates. South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was supposed to collaborate with Lil Nas X for a live variety show earlier this week — that is, until Lil Nas X turned him down.

This past Thursday evening, Buzzfeed hosted a live variety show in New York City. The show, titled Internet Live, included performances from internet celebrities, Broadway singers, Jersey Shore stars, and the event’s headliner, Lil Nas X. Buzzfeed hoped to include Buttigieg in the event via video, ideally reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road” in collaboration with Lil Nas X, The Daily Beast reports. Buttigieg was game for the gimmick. It turns out Lil Nas X wasn’t as he rejected the idea, and in turn Buttigieg ditched the event.



Apparently Lil Nas X said he’s not opposed to Buttigieg personally, but rather nervous to be seen as endorsing a specific candidate in the race. As a result, “the idea was dropped” and Buttigieg did not participate in the event.

It’s a bummer for Buttigieg, as he’s gone on the record before to say he’s a fan of the rapper. When Lil Nas X came out during Pride month, the mayor tweeted, “As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family!”

Maybe this is a sign Lil Nas X will slow his remix roll. Besides, there’s few accolades left for the artists to nab at this point given “Old Town Road” is officially the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song.