2019 Polaris Music Prize announces shortlist

Each year, the Polaris Music Prize honors the best album out of Canada. The award’s jury of Canadian journalists and music-industry figures has now whittled down its long list of 40 entries to a shortlist of 10 full-length records.

While the shortlist sports a wide range of genres, hip-hop is most heavily represented with Shad, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Haviah Mighty all getting a nod. The list also includes Toronto punk favorites PUP, electronic producer Marie Davidson, and funk-punk ensemble FET.NAT.



The winner will be announced on September 16th during a gala ceremony in Toronto. In addition to bragging rights, the recipient receives a $50,000 cash prize. Check out the updated list below.

2019 Polaris Music Prize Short List:

Marie Davidson – Working Class Woman

Elisapie – The Ballad of the Runaway Girl

FET.NAT – Le Mal

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Stay Tuned!

Les Louanges – La nuit est une panthère

Haviah Mighty – 13th Floor

PUP – Morbid Stuff

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Shad – A Short Story About A War

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Trapline

