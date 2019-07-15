Post Malone announces North American fall tour dates

Post Malone has announced a new run of North American concerts. Dubbed the “Runaway Tour”, the fall outing will see the beerpongs & bentleys rapper joined by Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Orland MC Tyla Yaweh.
The 29-date trek kicks off September 14th in Tacoma, Washington. Fans in Vancouver, Detroit, Buffalo, Atlantic City, Raleigh, Denver, Los Angeles, and more major markets will all get their shot at catching Post Malone live, while New Yorkers will have the chance to see him headline Madison Square Garden. Also on his docket are appearances at New Orlean’s Voodoo Music Experience and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.
Find Post Malone’s complete tour itinerary below, and check for tickets here. You can also revisit Posty’s latest single with Young Thug, “Goodbyes”.
Post Malone 2019 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
08/08 – Odemira, PT @ Festival MEO Sudoeste
08/11 – Budapest, HU @ SZIGET Festival
08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/17 – Krakow, PL @ Krakow Live Fest
08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Summer in the City
08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
09/17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center *
09/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
09/21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center #
09/22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
11/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum