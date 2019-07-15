Post Malone announces North American fall tour dates

Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone has announced a new run of North American concerts. Dubbed the “Runaway Tour”, the fall outing will see the beerpongs & bentleys rapper joined by Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Orland MC Tyla Yaweh.

The 29-date trek kicks off September 14th in Tacoma, Washington. Fans in Vancouver, Detroit, Buffalo, Atlantic City, Raleigh, Denver, Los Angeles, and more major markets will all get their shot at catching Post Malone live, while New Yorkers will have the chance to see him headline Madison Square Garden. Also on his docket are appearances at New Orlean’s Voodoo Music Experience and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.



Find Post Malone’s complete tour itinerary below, and check for tickets here. You can also revisit Posty’s latest single with Young Thug, “Goodbyes”.

Post Malone 2019 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

08/08 – Odemira, PT @ Festival MEO Sudoeste

08/11 – Budapest, HU @ SZIGET Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/17 – Krakow, PL @ Krakow Live Fest

08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Summer in the City

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

09/17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center *

09/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

09/21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center #

09/22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

11/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum