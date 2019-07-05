Post Malone and Young Thug say their “Goodbyes” on new song: Stream

Post Malone and Young Thug in "Goodbyes" video

Post Malone returns today with “Goodbyes”, his first new song of 2019. A collaboration with Young Thug, it also comes paired with an official music video.

On the track, Post Malone admits his relationship is doomed on all fronts. “I want you out of my head/ I want you out of my bedroom tonight (Bedroom)/ There’s no way I could save you (Save you)/ Cause I need to be saved too,” he sings during the chorus. “I’m no good at goodbyes.”



Death is also a theme in the single’s video. Directed by Colin Tiley, the clip sees Post Malone get stabbed to death by a vicious gang. He later is resurrected as something of a zombie cowboy and joins Young Thug at a saloon. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Halt and Catch Fire) also stars.

Check it out below.

Post Malone’s last single came with “Wow.” from December. He also teamed with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on “Sunflower” last fall. His 2018 album, beerpongs & bentleys, picked up Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance earlier this year.

Post Malone is next scheduled to perform at summer festivals like Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK, and Sziget in Budapest. Grab tickets here.

As for Young Thug, he dropped “The London”, featuring Travis Scott and J. Cole, in May.