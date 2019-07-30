Quentin Tarantino curates massive playlist of favorite songs from his films

As any Quentin Tarantino fan will tell you, the music of his films is often just as pivotal as their characters. To coincide with the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the director has highlighted some of these songs in a specially curated four-hour (!) playlist.

Taking over Spotify’s “Film & TV Favorites” list, Tarantino handpicked a total of 70 songs pulled from his iconic filmography. Among his favorites are Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” from the opening scene of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Pulp Fiction selections of “Jungle Boogie” by Kool & The Gang and Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell”.



(Read: Ranking Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best)

The White Stripes’ “Apple Blossom” from The Hateful Eight also made Tarantino’s playlist, as did Inglourious Basterds pick “Cat People (Putting Out the Fire)” by David Bowie. Other songs from Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, and Harry Nilsson were cosigned by the veteran filmmaker.

The mix begins with an intro recorded by the 56-year-old director himself. “Sit back, relax and move into the soundscape of a Quentin Tarantino movie. You may never wanna leave.”

Lose yourself in Tarantino’s playlist below.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The soundtrack to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is out now and features music of the 1960s-era of Hollywood, such as Paul Revere & The Raiders, Deep Purple, and Simon and Garfunkel.