R Kelly denied bond in federal sex crimes case

R Kelly will remain in federal custody for the foreseeable future after a judge denied him bond.

The troubled R&B singer appeared in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment for sex crimes.



Last week, Kelly was taken into custody after being served with two separate federal indictments. The first, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, contains 13 charges, including sex crimes, child pornography and obstruction of justice.

A second indictment, filed in Brooklyn, contains five additional charges against Kelly, including racketeering and several violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for illicit sexual purposes.

In court today, prosecutors asked that Kelly remain in custody until his trial, arguing that he is a flight risk. They also contend that Kelly continues to pose a risk to the community, adding that he has a “unique ability to influence and intimidate witnesses and victims, and that continues to this day.”

According to TMZ, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, argued that his client does not pose flight risk, citing his dire financial situation and personal fear of flying. Additionally, Greenberg said that because Kelly cannot read or right, it would “make it difficult to go over discovery with him in jail.”

Judge Harry D. Leinenweber sided with the prosecution, concluding that the child pornography charge alone is a “presumption of detention.” Kelly will reportedly be transported to New York where he will stand trial.

Kelly is already facing 40-70 years in prison in Illinois stemming from state charges of aggravated sexual abuse brought against him back in February. He is currently out on bail after pleading not guilty to those charges.

