R. Kelly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

R. Kelly

R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex crime charges. According to NBC News 4 (New York), the disgraced R&B singer was arrested in Chicago by New York Police Department detectives and Homeland Security investigators on sex trafficking charges.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the new indictment by the Northern District of Illinois contains 13 charges, including sex crimes, child pornography and obstruction of justice. A representative for Kelly confirmed that he will address the charges in a press conference to be held Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Atlanta, GA.



Kelly is already facing 40-70 years in prison stemming from charges of aggravated sexual abuse brought against him back in February. After pleading not guilty and posting bail, Kelly was released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail.

Since then, Kelly has failed to show up for scheduled court appearances and even claimed a reading disability. All of this fallout has affected his finances as court documents previously revealed that Kelly has less than $700 to his name.