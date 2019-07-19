R Kelly on CBS This Morning

R. Kelly is starting to think about jail. According to TMZ, the disgraced singer’s attorney Nicole Blank Becker says Kelly prefers solitary confinement over general population. His reasoning? He believes his life may be in danger otherwise.

He’s not wrong.



However, Becker says this may pose a problem for Kelly due to his disabilities. If you recall, it was revealed earlier this year that he struggles to read and write, both of which may inhibit his ability to complete the most mundane tasks. Like sorting through a commissary list.

What’s worse, Kelly would only have access to the phone for 15 minutes a month. That’s a drastic difference to those in general population, who have access at all times. That also includes both the television and/or Internet use.

Kelly currently remains behind bars for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, after pleading not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment for sex crimes, a judge rejected his request for bail, concluding that the child pornography charge alone is a “presumption of detention.”

Kelly will reportedly be transported to New York where he will stand trial. If convicted of all charges, Kelly could face as much as 195 years in federal prison, the Times reports.