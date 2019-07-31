Rammstein guitarists defy Russia’s anti-LGBTQ laws by kissing onstage in Moscow

Rammstein’s live shows are always memorable, thanks to the massive pyro, outlandish props, and wild stage antics of frontman Till Lindemann. But at Monday’s concert in Moscow, the band made its boldest statement by defying Russia’s anti-LGBTQ laws when guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe kissed each other on the lips onstage.

The kiss at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium was captured on camera and posted on the band’s Instagram page with the caption, “Russia, we love you!” There’s also fan-shot video of the moment, in which you can see Landers and Kruspe slowly walking toward each other toward the end of the song “Ausländer” before they eventually kiss.



Landers and Kruspe have actually been locking lips during that particular song off their new album throughout the German band’s European run, but in Russia it particularly flew in the face of the “gay propaganda” law signed by Vladimir Putin in 2013. According to Wikipedia, the law was passed “to protect children from being exposed to homosexuality… under the argument that it contradicts traditional family values.”

Under the law, offending “foreigners may be arrested and detained for up to 15 days, then deported, or fined up to 5,000 rubles and deported.”

Last week in Poland, the members of Rammstein made another strong statement when they crowd-surfed in inflatable dinghies waving pride flags after a pride march in that country was met by violence. Video of that concert moment is beneath the Russia kissing clip and Rammstein’s Instagram post ahead.

Rammstein’s current European outing runs through an August 23rd show in Vienna, Austria, and they’ve already announced a 2020 European summer tour, as well. Check out their complete list of dates and get tickets here.