Refused unveil new single “Chippin’ In” as part of upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077

Refused at 2019 Punk Rock Bowling Festival, photo by Raymond Ahner

Swedish hardcore heroes Refused have released a new track called “Chippin’ In” under the guise of the fictional band Samurai in the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. Strip away all those extra details, and it’s a brand-new Refused song (!). Take a listen below

The band has been working on a new album that singer Dennis Lyxzén recently said would please fans of the Refused’s legendary 1998 LP, The Shape of Punk to Come. In May, the band debuted the song “Blood Red” during live shows, and now “Chippin’ In” marks another taste of new music.



As mentioned, the song is featured in Cyberpunk 2077, in which it is “performed” by the in-game band Samurai, but really is one of multiple songs written and recorded by Refused for the video game.

The game — which arrives on April 16th, 2020, for Xbox, PS4 and PC — is described as follows: “In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality.” It’ll also features Keanu Reeves as a character.

Refused, meanwhile, issued the following statement: “We’re incredibly excited to reveal the first taste of our collaboration with our new friends in CD PROJEKT RED for their upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. It was a pleasure working with them to create the songs for the band Samurai and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we worked on with them.”

The band ended with the tease, “As for new Refused… who knows, maybe that is coming sooner than you think!”

We recently caught Refused and The Distillers play an impromptu club show in Columbus, Ohio, after their sets at the Sonic Temple festival were canceled due to weather.