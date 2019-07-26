Regina Spektor releases new “chamber” version of “You’ve Got Time”: Stream

Regina Spektor, photo by Ben Kaye

Things have come full circle for Orange is the New Black and Regina Spektor. In honor of the Netflix series’ final season, Spektor has released a new “chamber” version of her theme song “You’ve Got Time”.

For this updated rendition, the Russian-born songwriter worked with Rob Moose and members of the yMusic ensemble. “A new sound emerged,” Spektor said of the track, which she co-produced alongside husband Jack Dishel. “It now has a more hushed and eerie feeling to it.”



Spektor originally penned “You’ve Got Time” for OITNB back in 2013. As the story goes, she was specifically approached by the show’s creator. “I listened to Regina’s albums obsessively while writing the series, so I immediately thought of her for our theme song,” Jenji Kohan told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

(Read: NYC Officially Declares June 11th “Regina Spektor Day”)

Upon its initial release, “You’ve Got Time” received critical acclaim, as well as earned Spektor her first-ever Grammy nomination.

During its impressive run, OITNB, too, has garnered plenty of accolades, including four Emmys and 16 total nominations. Its seventh and final season premiered on Netflix today.

“What a special world Jenji created and invited us all into,” Spektor commented in a statement. “Over the years it was a privilege to see the Orange Family grow and expand and experiment. Making a new interpretation of the song felt like a fitting way to say goodbye.”

Hear the “You’ve Got Time (Chamber Version)” below.

Today’s release follows Spektor’s debut Broadway residency. The songwriter was also recently honored with her very own day in New York City.

Revisit Spektor’s recent appearance on This Must Be The Gig, in which she discusses her Broadway stint and opening for The Strokes.

