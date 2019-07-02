Rian Johnson’s Knives Out promises an A-list murder mystery in spirited first trailer: Watch

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Lionsgate has shared the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s new film, Knives Out. The forthcoming murder mystery stars a jaw-dropping cadre of A-list talent, specifically Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.

Based on what we see in the trailer, that talent is hardly wasted. Everyone’s game for this Agatha Christie-inspired story, which follows a bunch of money-hungry family members assembling in the wake of their father’s death (Christopher Plummer).



Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official logline:

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.