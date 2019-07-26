Ricky Gervais announces “SuperNature” tour

Ricky Gervais

Comedian Ricky Gervais has announced a new standup tour called “SuperNature” set to launch in the US next year.

Following a pair of European gigs in November of this year, Gervais will make his way across the pond next spring. Thus far, he has five US dates announced: two each in Chicago and Los Angeles, with a New York City gig wedged in between.



Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased here.

Gervais was most recently seen in the Netflix series After Life.

Ricky Gervais 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Palacio Municipal

11/24 – Paris, FR @ L’OLYMPIA

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

05/14 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre