Rico Nasty shares new track “Time Flies”: Stream

Rico Nasty, photo by Debi Del Grande

Back in the spring, rising rapper Rico Nasty showcased her acerbic, in-your-face style on her collaborative album with Kenny Beats, Anger Management. Today, she’s highlighting a different side of her sound, taking a turn into trap territory with “Time Flies”.

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

With synth sounds that boarder on chiptune, the track finds the New York MC taking a musing yet bopping moment to reflect on her recent success. “I don’t wanna be on the ground when the time flies/ Had so many friends goin’ ‘Wonder when it’s my time,'” she sings, a subtle, sturdy determination under the pensiveness. “I live everyday like I’ll die by the night time/ It took me so long getting back to my right mind.”



Take a listen to Rico Nasty’s “Time Flies” below.

Rico Nasty is set to appear at a handful of festivals through the end of summer and into fall, including Rolling Loud in both Oakland and New York, as well as Afropunk Brooklyn. Find tickets to all her upcoming dates here.