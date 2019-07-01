Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell movie to screen in theaters in September

Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Rob Zombie’s upcoming horror movie 3 From Hell will hit theaters nationwide in September as part of a three-day screening in via Fathom Events.

The screenings will take place September 16th-18th, with each day getting a different bonus feature. The September 16th screenings will be accompanied by a video introduction from Zombie himself, as well as a complimentary movie poster for the first 50 people at each showing. The September 17th screenings will feature a 30-minute making-of documentary; and on September 18th, moviegoers will see a double feature of The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.



“This event is a long time coming,” says Zombie of the screenings. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

(Buy: Tickets to Rob Zombie’s Tour with Marilyn Manson)

3 From Hell is the third and final chapter in a trilogy that includes The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses. Tickets for the aforementioned screenings will go on sale July 19th at this location.

In the meantime, fans can catch Zombie on his co-headlining tour with Marilyn Manson. The pair’s “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies” kicks off on July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.