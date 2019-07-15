Rob Zombie shares full-blooded 3 From Hell trailer: Watch

Rob Zombie has finally let loose the first full-blooded trailer for his Devils Rejects sequel, 3 From Hell. This time around, we really catch up with the Firefly family, specifically Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis B. Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Vera-Ellen “Baby” Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie).

Despite perishing at the end of Rejects — facing bullets and a barricade of cops to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” — the Three look healthier than ever. It’s a real Mansonesque experience with plenty of swearing and tomfoolery to keep the horrorhounds howling, “Free the Three! Free the Three! Free the Three!”



Watch below.

In addition to the hellish three, the film also stars Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, and many more Zombie regulars.

As previously reported, the hard R-rated film will hit theaters nationwide in September as part of a three-day screening in via Fathom Events. The screenings will take place September 16th-18th, with each day getting a different bonus feature.

The September 16th screenings will be accompanied by a video introduction from Zombie himself, as well as a complimentary movie poster for the first 50 people at each showing. The September 17th screenings will feature a 30-minute making-of documentary; and on September 18th, moviegoers will see a double feature of The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

“This event is a long time coming,” says Zombie of the screenings. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

Tootie f*ucking fruity, indeed.