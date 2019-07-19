Robyn performs “Between the Lines” and “Love is Free” on Fallon: Watch

After dazzling fans at both Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Robyn brought her live show to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For her late-night performance on Thursday, the Swedish pop singer delivered a medley of both “Between the Lines” and “Love is Free”.

Robyn could be seen pouncing about the stage, fully energized and giving it her all. She was accompanied by bright pink, purple, and yellow lighting, as well as a giant hand stage prop.



Catch the replay below.

“Between the Lines” is taken from Robyn’s Honey album, one of the best of 2018. “Love is Free”, meanwhile, is a 2015 collaboration with La Bagatelle Magique and Maluca.

Robyn will continue to stun audiences around the world this summer as she performs in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in the coming days. She’s also scheduled to play Pitchfork Music Festival, Oya Festival in Norway, and Flow Festival in Finland. Grab tickets to all her shows here!