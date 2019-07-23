Rolling Loud New York

Rolling Loud has announced a new edition of its popular hip-hop festival to take place in New York City. The inaugural Rolling Loud NYC will take place over two days, October 12th-13th, at Citi Field in Queens. Headliners include Staten Island’s own Wu-Tang Clan, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Lil Uzi Vert. ASAP Rocky, who is currently sitting in a Swedish jail cell, also tops the bill. (Does Rolling Loud know something the rest of us don’t?)

Other notable acts include DMX, Fat Joe, Young Thug, Action Bronson, Pusha T, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, YG, Gunna, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Blueface, Sheck Wes, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.



(Read: 20 Music Festivals You Don’t Want to Miss in 2019)

Also playing are Wale, Fabolous, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Dave East, Saweetie, Melii, Jay Critch, Young M.A, Maliibu Miitch, $uicideboy$, Curren$y, Smokepurpp, Lil Mosey, Desiigner, and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others.

Tickets to Rolling Loud New York go on sale Friday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. EST. Check out a poster for the event and the full lineup below.

Rolling Stone’s flagship event in Miami celebrated its 5th anniversary in 2019. In the years since its founding, offshoot events have been held in Oakland, Los Angeles, and Sydney, Australia.

Get tickets to all of Rolling Loud’s upcoming events here.