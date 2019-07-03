Rosaila's video for "Fucking Money Man"

Rosalía has released a delightfully campy music video for her new two-part track, “Fucking Money Man”. The mini suite is really two songs, “Milionària” and “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero”, the latter which translates to “God Free Us from the Money.”

The accompanying visual, directed by Bàrbara Farré, runs with the money theme. For the upbeat “Milionària”, the Spanish pop star plays a contestant on a cheesy game show, running through a series of silly challenges to try and literally grab cash. As the song transitions to the balladry of “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero”, Rosalía moves to the next phase of the game show. Wearing a matador-inspired outfit, she croons in a ring of fire before the lights cut out and she’s shepherded off the show’s soundstage.



The Catalonian singer has already released a number of songs in 2019. “Fucking Money Man” follows up collaborations with J Balvin on “Con Altura” and James Blake for “Barefoot in the Park”, plus her last single, a solo track titled “Aute Cuture”.