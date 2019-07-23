Russian Circles share crushing new song “Kohokia”: Stream

Russian Circles

Heavy post-rock trio Russian Circles have been gradually offering pieces of their upcoming album, Blood Year. With the release date approaching, the band has shared a new single, “Kohokia” (stream below).

The track showcases Russian Circles’ tactful skill as composers, from the eerie Slint vibes of the song’s spacier passages to the massive sludge metal that precludes them. The seven-minute instrumental moves with glacial and seismic grace, never racing to its buildups and breakdowns while transitioning between shifts in volume and sonic energy with subtlety.



The band previously premiered the song “Milano” right here at Heavy Consequence. That track was preceded by the lead single, “Arluck”.

(Buy: Tickets to Russian Circles’ Upcoming Tour Dates)

Blood Year was engineered by Converge’s Kurt Ballou at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, hence the track’s massive hi-fi dynamics. Unlike the piecemeal recording process of previous albums, Russian Circles sought to capture their live aesthetic for Blood Year, tracking the songs live without a click track.

The album arrives on August 2nd, with pre-orders available here, As previously reported, Russian Circles will support the LP with a fall North American tour. Get tickets here.