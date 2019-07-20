Ryan Adams resurfaces following abuse allegations: “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.”

Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams has emerged online for the first time since February. On Friday night, the veteran singer-songwriter, who was accused of sexual and psychological abuse by his ex-wife Mandy Moore and several other women in a New York Times report, teased his impending comeback in a lengthy note posted to Instagram.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters,” Adams wrote. “I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time.”



“My work was always meant to be a map for the lost,” Adams continued. “I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon… because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better.”

Adams went on to reference recent traumatic events of his life, including the loss of his brother and his ongoing battle with Meinere’s disease. Later, he wrote, “Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up being part of solutions, and healing.” He added, “I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered.”

You can read Adams’ note in full below.

Adams also posted a number of photos and audio clips, including a soundboard recording of new song, “I’m Sorry and I Love You”. The track was to appear on Big Colors, which has since been scrapped by Capitol Records and Blue Note.

Moore was one of seven women who came forward in the aforementioned New York Times report, accusing her former husband of “psychologically abusive” behavior. Since then, several women who worked with Adams, including Liz Phair and Karen Elson, have come forward with similar sentiments.

In light of the allegations, the FBI’s Crimes Against Children Squad opened an inquiry to determine whether Adams violated federal child exploitation laws. The musician also lost several endorsement deals and canceled his supporting tours.