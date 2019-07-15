(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye

(Sandy) Alex G is prepping to release his ninth album. House of Sugar follows the acclaimed Rocket from 2017 and hits shelves September 13th through Domino. In support, the indie rocker has shared a new song called “Hope”, as well as announced a lengthy tour.

Today’s offering finds the Philly-based songwriter quiet and pensive, while his versatile guitar work takes listeners on a mini emotional rollercoaster. Check it out below via its corresponding video, which features a dancing marionette.



As for his trek in support of the new album, dates officially kick off in October and run well through early 2020. The expansive tour includes shows across both North America and and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th, and can be purchased here.

(Sandy) Alex G 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

11/06 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

02/08 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

02/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/12 – London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney

02/14 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

02/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

02/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

02/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

02/24 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom

02/25 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

02/28 – Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

03/02 – Paris, FR @ Point Emphemere

03/04 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

03/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/06 – Groningen, NL @ Vera