(Sandy) Alex G is prepping to release his ninth album. House of Sugar follows the acclaimed Rocket from 2017 and hits shelves September 13th through Domino. In support, the indie rocker has shared a new song called “Hope”, as well as announced a lengthy tour.
Today’s offering finds the Philly-based songwriter quiet and pensive, while his versatile guitar work takes listeners on a mini emotional rollercoaster. Check it out below via its corresponding video, which features a dancing marionette.
As for his trek in support of the new album, dates officially kick off in October and run well through early 2020. The expansive tour includes shows across both North America and and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th, and can be purchased here.
(Sandy) Alex G 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
11/06 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/09 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
11/16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
11/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One
02/08 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
02/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/12 – London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney
02/14 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
02/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
02/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
02/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
02/24 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom
02/25 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
02/28 – Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol
03/02 – Paris, FR @ Point Emphemere
03/04 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
03/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/06 – Groningen, NL @ Vera