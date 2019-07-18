Petbrick

Petbrick is Sepultura founding drummer Iggor Cavalera’s new duo with Wayne Adams of Big Lad and Death Pedals. After sharing their debut EP earlier this year, the band has announced their first full-length album, I, out this fall via Closed Casket Activities, and has shared the lead single, “Horse” (stream below).

Rather than the groove and thrash metal of Cavalera’s bands, “Horse” is more in line with Adams’ projects, which veer toward noise rock and post-hardcore, with Cavalera carrying out a crushing rhythm that is quite literally galloping in its repetition. Behind Adams’ distorted cries and sludge guitars, bass heavy synths quake and simmer in an industrial fashion that would appeal to fans of Daughters’ last album, which is an immediate comparison for the duo’s sinister first single.



The collaboration came about organically after Cavalera witnessed Adams’ band Big Lad at a show. The two corresponded over email, trading files and musical ideas, until Cavalera visited Adams’ studio, where initial jam sessions led to the eventual formation of Petbrick.

“We wanted to do something different than the other projects we were involved in. Making horrible noise was the first concept behind Petbrick,” Cavalera said in a press release.

Adams added: “I think we realized that we were both pretty much in tune with each others taste, both into a lot of weird electronic music, as well as some decent far out guitar stuff. For me personally I definitely pushed the electronics in a much harsher direction.”

(See Also: 23 Years Ago, Sepultura Unearthed Roots)

The album also features collaborations with guests vocalists such as Dylan Walker of Full of Hell (“Radiation Facial”) and Dwid Hellion of Integrity (“Some Semblance of a Story”), among others.

“Basically all the collaborations on the album come from people whose work we love, and also are connected as friends,” Cavalera said of the collabs. “It’s very important to us, to bring different vibes to the songs.”

Petbrick’s debut album, I, arrives on October 25th. The vinyl LP is limited to 500 copies and comes in three color variants. Pre-orders are available from Closed Casket Activities here.

I Artwork:

I Tracklist:

01. Horse

02. Radiation Facial (feat. Dylan Walker)

03. Guacamole Handshake

04. Roadkill Ruby

05. Sect

06. Gringolicker (feat. Mutado Pintado)

07. Coming (feat. Laima Leyton)

08. Jesus Dropkick

09. Some Semblance of a Story (feat. Dwid Hellion)

10. Dr Blair