Sheer Mag dwell on a breakup in new song “Hardly to Blame”: Stream

Sheer Mag are set to explore the low points of frontwoman Tina Halladay’s life on their new album, A Distant Call. The neo-concept record is said to trace the Philadelphian’s past struggles with being broke, broken up with, and dealing with the loss of her father. Right smack in the middle of the effort, where the singer thinks she’s at her lowest, is the quintessential breakup song “Hardly to Blame”.
The newly revealed track has the power pop chug Sheer Mag has become known for, only this time there’s a sense of melancholy in those tasty licks. Like the recently broken-hearted trying to convince themselves things will get better only to continually stumble into sorrow, the guitars do their best to keep up a steady pep until a falling riff pulls them down towards the bass.
“Hardly to Blame” comes with a music video that plainly and literally depicts the story of the lyrics. Scenes of Halladay wandering Philly with a road soda are spliced with Sheer Mag playing on a stage bathed in blue and white lights. Take a look down below.
A Distant Call follows on Sheer Mag’s 2017 debut LP, Need to Feel Your Love. It’s due out August 23rd via the band’s own label, Wilsuns RC. Listen to the first single, “Blood From a Stone”.
In support of the release, Sheer Mag will tour throughout the end of summer and into fall. They’ve just expanded their itinerary, so see the full list of dates below and get tickets here.
Sheer Mag 2019 Tour Dates:
08/30 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/07 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW@Madison
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
09/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
09/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
09/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/20 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
09/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/28 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s
10/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
10/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
10/26 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape
10/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
10/29 – Hamburg, DK @ Molotow
10/30 – Berlin, DK @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/02 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
11/05 – Dublin, IR @ Grand Social
11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019
11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender