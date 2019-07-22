Sheer Mag dwell on a breakup in new song “Hardly to Blame”: Stream

Sheer Mag, photo by Marie Lin

Sheer Mag are set to explore the low points of frontwoman Tina Halladay’s life on their new album, A Distant Call. The neo-concept record is said to trace the Philadelphian’s past struggles with being broke, broken up with, and dealing with the loss of her father. Right smack in the middle of the effort, where the singer thinks she’s at her lowest, is the quintessential breakup song “Hardly to Blame”.

The newly revealed track has the power pop chug Sheer Mag has become known for, only this time there’s a sense of melancholy in those tasty licks. Like the recently broken-hearted trying to convince themselves things will get better only to continually stumble into sorrow, the guitars do their best to keep up a steady pep until a falling riff pulls them down towards the bass.



“Hardly to Blame” comes with a music video that plainly and literally depicts the story of the lyrics. Scenes of Halladay wandering Philly with a road soda are spliced with Sheer Mag playing on a stage bathed in blue and white lights. Take a look down below.

A Distant Call follows on Sheer Mag’s 2017 debut LP, Need to Feel Your Love. It’s due out August 23rd via the band’s own label, Wilsuns RC. Listen to the first single, “Blood From a Stone”.

In support of the release, Sheer Mag will tour throughout the end of summer and into fall. They’ve just expanded their itinerary, so see the full list of dates below and get tickets here.

Sheer Mag 2019 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/07 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW@Madison

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

09/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/20 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

09/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/28 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

10/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/26 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape

10/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/29 – Hamburg, DK @ Molotow

10/30 – Berlin, DK @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/01 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/02 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/05 – Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender