Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators announce Living the Dream Tour live release

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Guitar legend Slash is kicking off the week with news of a new concert film and album that will give fans a close-up look at his ongoing “Living the Dream” tour with his band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The upcoming release, titled Living the Dream Tour, was filmed during Slash’s sold-out 2019 shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, and will arrive on September 20th.



The collection will available in several formats, including 2-CD/DVD; 2-CD/Blu-ray; 3-LP black or red vinyl; digital video; and digital audio. Diehard fans can get their hands on a limited number of autographed bundles via Slash’s website until they sell out.

“Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash said in a press release. “I just love it. London kicks ass.” Get a sense of what to expect with an eight-minute clip of the band performing “Anastasia” below.

Living the Dream Tour will offer songs from all of Slash’s solo albums, and the DVDs and Blu-rays will also pack special interviews with Slash and Kennedy, a mini-documentary, and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour. View the tracklist below.

Meanwhile, Slash will hit the road on a summer North American headlining tour kicking off tonight (July 15th) in San Francisco, California. Get tickets here.

Living the Dream Tour Artwork:

Living the Dream Tour Tracklist:

01. The Call of the Wild

02. Halo

03. Standing in the Sun

04. Ghost

05. Back From Cali

06. My Antidote

07. Serve You Right

08. Boulevard of Broken Hearts

09. Shadow Life

10. We’re All Gonna Die

11. Doctor Alibi

12. Lost Inside the Girl

13. Wicked Stone

14. Mind Your Manners

15. Driving Rain

16. By the Sword

17. Nightrain

18. Starlight

19. You’re a Lie

20. World on Fire

21. Avalon

22. Anastasia