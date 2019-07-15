Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators announce Living the Dream Tour live release

Guitar legend Slash is kicking off the week with news of a new concert film and album that will give fans a close-up look at his ongoing “Living the Dream” tour with his band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.
The upcoming release, titled Living the Dream Tour, was filmed during Slash’s sold-out 2019 shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, and will arrive on September 20th.
The collection will available in several formats, including 2-CD/DVD; 2-CD/Blu-ray; 3-LP black or red vinyl; digital video; and digital audio. Diehard fans can get their hands on a limited number of autographed bundles via Slash’s website until they sell out.
“Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash said in a press release. “I just love it. London kicks ass.” Get a sense of what to expect with an eight-minute clip of the band performing “Anastasia” below.
Living the Dream Tour will offer songs from all of Slash’s solo albums, and the DVDs and Blu-rays will also pack special interviews with Slash and Kennedy, a mini-documentary, and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour. View the tracklist below.
Meanwhile, Slash will hit the road on a summer North American headlining tour kicking off tonight (July 15th) in San Francisco, California. Get tickets here.
Living the Dream Tour Artwork:
Living the Dream Tour Tracklist:
01. The Call of the Wild
02. Halo
03. Standing in the Sun
04. Ghost
05. Back From Cali
06. My Antidote
07. Serve You Right
08. Boulevard of Broken Hearts
09. Shadow Life
10. We’re All Gonna Die
11. Doctor Alibi
12. Lost Inside the Girl
13. Wicked Stone
14. Mind Your Manners
15. Driving Rain
16. By the Sword
17. Nightrain
18. Starlight
19. You’re a Lie
20. World on Fire
21. Avalon
22. Anastasia