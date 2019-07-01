Slayer tease “final chapter” coming fall 2019

Slayer's Tom Araya, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slayer surprised the metal world when they announced their farewell tour in January 2018, and now the band has teased its “final chapter” coming this fall.

In a new video trailer posted on the band’s YouTube channel (watch below), a silhouetted man is seen digging dirt with a shovel before staking a large cross into the ground.



Along with the imagery, a dramatic voiceover delivers the following passage:

“To every story, there is a tragedy. Life is a book, filled with chapters. Some tell stories of a good time. Some tell stories of the dark. To every monster, there is a hero. To every nightmare, we all wake up. To every story, there is a final chapter. Some monsters can become human. Other monsters reap for revenge. This is the end of the monsters.”

The Slayer logo, along with the words “Fall 2019” and the Nuclear Blast Records logo all appear at the end. Could it mean the final leg in the band’s ongoing farewell tour? Or could it mean one final album from the thrash metal legends? Or both?

Slayer are currently in the midst of a European tour, with festival dates in Canada and Germany to follow in late July and early August. The band is currently slated to play the U.S. festivals Riot Fest and Exit 111, along with a handful of South American gigs in September and October.

Earlier this year, Les Claypool of Primus revealed that his band would be supporting Slayer on an as-yet-unannounced final North American leg of the farewell tour, although that news has not been confirmed.