Slayer at Jones Beach, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slayer have announced the very last leg of their farewell tour, a monthlong outing of the United States taking place this fall. Joining Slayer for the historic run will be Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals.

The seventh and final leg of Slayer’s nearly two-year tour will kick off November 2nd in Asheville, North Carolina, and culminate with a historic last show at The Forum in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles on November 30th.



The thrash metal icons will play arenas throughout the run, dubbed “The Final Campaign”, including a November 9th gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, opening act Philip Anselmo & The Illegals will perform a special “Vulgar Display of Pantera” set during the tour, playing classics from Anselmo’s legendary metal band.

Slayer surprised fans back in January 2018 when they announced that they would embark on a farewell tour, and when it ends on November 30th, they will have played 140 shows in 30 countries.

Prior to the final leg, Slayer are wrapping up a summer European jaunt, followed by select festival dates in late July, August, September, and October.

Tickets for the newly announced final leg go on sale this Friday, July 12th, at Slayer.net. When shows sell out, tickets will also be available here. See the full list of dates below.

Slayer 2019 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

07/11 – Sofia, BG @ Sofia Airport Park

07/13 – Neo Marousi, GR @ AthensRocks

07/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Chaos AB

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal

08/02 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/03 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/27 – Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

09/29 – Buenos Aires City, RA @ Luna Park

10/02 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

10/04 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio

10/06 – Santiago, CL @ Gets Louder Festival

10/11 – Manchester, TN, United States @ Exit 111 Festival

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Explore Asheville Arena *

11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC *

11/05 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center *

11/06 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *

11/08 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center *

11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center *

11/12 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

11/14 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Arena *

11/15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center *

11/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

11/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

11/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmore Arena *

11/22 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Arena *

11/24 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

11/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Arena *

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

* = w/ Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals