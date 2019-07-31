Sleater-Kinney, photo by Nina Corcoran

Next month brings the release of The Center Won’t Hold, the latest album from Sleater-Kinney. The St. Vincent-produced LP follows 2015’s No Cities to Love and is being previewed today with the song “Can I Go On”.

The previously shared title track saw the indie rock icons struggle with the aftermath of the 2016 Election. Carrie Brownstein & co. are similarly frustrated with life on the latest offering, wondering if they have it in them to keep forging on.



(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians Currently Touring)

“Everyone I know is tired/ Everyone I know is wired/ To machines, it’s obscene/ I’ll just scream til it don’t hurt no more,” the band sings, later adding, “Half the day thrown away/ But I can’t find the thrill anymore.”

“In this song, a woman’s desire is used against her, so she turns it into a sinister infectiousness,” Brownstein explained in a statement. “The narrator finds herself on the brink of self-annihilation, grappling with the paradox of an internal darkness at odds with the pressure to outwardly perform modes of joy, relatability, and likability.”

Check it out below via the lyric video. For more, check out previous teaser tracks “Hurry on Home” and “The Future Is Here”.

The Center Won’t Hold arrives August 16th through Mom+Pop. The full-length will be supported with a North American tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Earlier this month, longtime drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney. According to Brownstein, she and Tucker “asked her to stay. We tried.”