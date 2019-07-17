Sleater-Kinney get political on new song “The Center Won’t Hold”: Stream

Sleater-Kinney, photo by David Brendan Hall

Sleater-Kinney will unleash their new album, The Center Won’t Hold, in one month’s time. Already we’ve heard two singles off the St. Vincent-produced record, “Hurry On Home” and “The Future is Here”. A third is being unleashed today in the title track.

“The Center Won’t Hold” sees the indie rock icons wrestling more with politics, namely the infamous 2016 Election and its disastrous aftermath. “I need something pretty to help me ease my pain/ I need something ugly to put me in my place,” the band sings.



This latest offering “drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election,” said the group’s Corin Tucker. “And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

Check it out below.

The Center Won’t Hold, the follow-up to 2015’s No Cities to Love, arrives August 16th through Mom+Pop. It will be supported with a North American tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Today’s release is the first since drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney. According to member Carrie Brownstein, she and Tucker “asked her to stay. We tried.”