Slipknot have “another 15 songs that didn’t make the cut” from new album sessions

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan at Shoreline Amphitheatre, photo by Raymond Ahner

Slipknot’s highly anticipated upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind, is due out in just over a week, and it appears the sessions for the album proved particularly fruitful for the heavy metal stalwarts. In an interview with Kerrang!, the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan revealed that Slipknot has 15 additional tracks left over, and about eight with vocals recorded.

While the final tracklist for We Are Not Your Kind contains 14 songs, the band had double that amount of tracks to choose from.



“Did we know that this was going to be the album? No. No one knows,” the percussionist said in the interview. “There’s another 15 songs that didn’t make the cut — there’s at least seven or eight songs that are recorded, with vocals, that did not make this album. There’s so much material, but all that material whittled this down to its anomaly, and to its presentation.”

Clown added, “Usually, you take your collection of records, and you make an album. So we have a bunch of records, and we have to basically decide which ones of those records can make up a thought process known as We Are Not Your Kind.”

The release status of these extra tracks from the new album sessions remains unknown, though Slipknot are apt to return to unfinished songs and revisit ideas from the past.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Frontman Corey Taylor recently said that he can envision Slipknot continuing on as a band if he ever decided that he wasn’t physically able to do it anymore, so it is reassuring to know there is nearly a full album’s worth of material with his recorded vocals sitting in the vaults.

Meanwhile, the band just kicked off the “Knotfest Roadshow” tour late last week, and one show already proved to be a dangerously rowdy one. We Are Not Your Kind is out August 9th, and pre-orders are available here.