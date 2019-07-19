Slipknot share snippet of new song off upcoming album: Stream

Slipknot, photo by Alexandria Crahan-Conway

Slipknot are offering a new tease of their upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind, in the form of a 17-second audio snippet shared on the band’s social media pages (listen below).

With the caption, “Today, up on this hill, I’m counting all the killers…” Slipknot tweeted out an ambient Nine Inch Nails-inspired snippet, with frontman Corey Taylor singing those exact words.



In the visual, the words “Slipknot Monday” appear, suggesting that it’s likely we’ll get the full song and video this Monday (July 22nd). Previously, Slipknot released the album’s first official single, “Unsainted”.

A week from today, Slipknot will kick off their Knotfest Roadshow on July 26th at Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth are supporting the outing, which runs until September 8th in The Woodlands, Texas.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour)

Along with the performances, each city will host a Slipknot Museum, featuring instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items. Tickets to Knotfest Roadshow are available here.