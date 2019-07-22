Slipknot unveil video for new song “Solway Firth”: Stream

Slipknot "Solway Firth" video still, via YouTube

Slipknot have unleashed another full song from their upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind. The track, “Solway Firth”, is accompanied by a video featuring footage from the new Amazon Original series The Boys (watch below).

“Solway Firth” starts with an ambient yet ominous intro as frontman Corey Taylor sings in a clean voice, “Today, up on this hill/ I’m counting all the killers/ They sway as they swarm/ A look of gluttons in their eyes.” At around the one-minute mark, the track goes heavy, with the rest of the band coming in full force.



Along with scenes from the TV series The Boys, which premieres July 26th on Amazon, live footage of the band performing the song in front of an audience makes up the bulk of the video, which was directed by percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour)

Slipknot’s new album, We Are Not Your Kind, arrives on August 9th. “Solway Firth” was preceded by the first single, “Unsainted”, which was released in May.

This coming Friday (July 26th), Slipknot will kick off their Knotfest Roadshow at Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth are supporting the tour, which runs until September 8th in The Woodlands, Texas. Pick up tickets here.