slowthai announces first-ever North American headlining tour

Britain’s slowthai is making the biggest moves of his career this year. After dropping his highly anticipated debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, back in May, the grime rapper has today announced he will embark on his first-ever headlining North American tour in the fall.
Dubbed the “Coming to America Tour”, the seven-date jaunt kicks off in California on September 4th in Los Angeles. From there, the 24-year-old MC will work his way up the west coast, performing additional shows in San Francisco, Vancouver and Seattle. By way of Toronto and Chicago, the short tour wraps on September 14th at Brooklyn, New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.
slowthai’s headlining jaunt is preceded by a two-night run at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the up-and-coming artist will support Flume. He’s also confirmed to play a number of UK and European festivals this summer.
Check out the full dates below, and find tickets to all slowthai’s upcoming concerts here.
slowthai 2019 Tour Dates:
07/12–13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
08/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
08/06–10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09–11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15–18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/23–25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/23-25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
09/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/31–11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
* = w/ Flume