slowthai announces first-ever North American headlining tour

slowthai, photo by Crowns & Owls

Britain’s slowthai is making the biggest moves of his career this year. After dropping his highly anticipated debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, back in May, the grime rapper has today announced he will embark on his first-ever headlining North American tour in the fall.

Dubbed the “Coming to America Tour”, the seven-date jaunt kicks off in California on September 4th in Los Angeles. From there, the 24-year-old MC will work his way up the west coast, performing additional shows in San Francisco, Vancouver and Seattle. By way of Toronto and Chicago, the short tour wraps on September 14th at Brooklyn, New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.



slowthai’s headlining jaunt is preceded by a two-night run at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the up-and-coming artist will support Flume. He’s also confirmed to play a number of UK and European festivals this summer.

Check out the full dates below, and find tickets to all slowthai’s upcoming concerts here.

slowthai 2019 Tour Dates:

07/12–13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

08/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/06–10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09–11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15–18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/23–25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/23-25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

09/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/31–11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

* = w/ Flume