Snoop Dogg applauds himself on new song “I Wanna Thank Me”: Stream

Snoop Dogg at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Snoop Dogg is expected to release a new album this summer. In anticipation, the veteran rapper is today sharing the effort’s title track, “I Wanna Thank Me”, and corresponding video.

Both the LP and single take their name from Snoop’s now-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame speech given last fall. “I wanna thank me,” he said as he accepted his star. “I wanna thank me for believing in me. I wanna thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off.”



(Read: 20 Moments That Made Coachella What It Is Today)

The Long Beach MC continues to celebrate himself on today’s new track, which features production from Battlecat. The accompanying visual compiles footage from throughout Snoop’s successful career, including numerous tours, recording sessions, accolades, and riches.

Check out the “I Wanna Thank Me” video below, followed by Snoop Dogg’s viral speech.

Snoop Dogg: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work… Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf—er" https://t.co/NhwqManzAW pic.twitter.com/TbzBmMexmt — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2018

Due out through Empire, I Wanna Thank Me the album follows Bible of Love from 2018. It’s set to be accompanied by a film.

In April, Snoop appeared in Netflix’s Grass is Greener, a film about the legalization of weed. It was also recently revealed that Snoop was one of the many unfortunate artists to lose master tapes in Universal Music’s 2008 fire.