SOAK faithfully covers Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”: Stream

It’s only been a week since Janet Weiss announced her sudden departure from Sleater-Kinney, and we’re all still reeling. Though the drummer is no longer with the band, the music they made together will always remain close to fans’ hearts — and that includes Irish singer-songwriter SOAK. The Grim Town musician has today shared her faithful cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” via Amazon Music.

Now, it’s very likely that this Amazon Original track was in the works well before the world knew of Weiss’ plans, but the fact that it comes exactly seven days after her announcement makes it something of an homage. SOAK keeps the song fairly close to how it sounded on 2005’s The Woods, cleaning up the production to better match her particular folky vocals. That is until things take a swing towards distortion when the booming drums come in and lo-fi breakup fringes the edges. The only thing that’s missing is Weiss’ harmonica.



“After reading Carrie Brownstein’s autobiography, I came back to this song on multiple occasions and caught myself smiling at the brilliantly sarcastic nature of its lyrics,” SOAK, aka Bridie Monds-Watson, said in a statement. “I think with time this song only becomes more relevant and its tongue in cheek nature is such a beautiful ‘fuck you’ to consumption and the limitations media puts on women.”

Take a listen to SOAK’s rendition of Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” below via Amazon Music, followed by the music video for the original version.

SOAK dropped Grim Town, her sophomore full-length, back in April. Sleater-Kinney, meanwhile, are set to release their St. Vincent-produced new record, The Center Won’t Hold, on August 16th. They’ll tour behind the effort this fall, presumably with a yet-unannounced fill-in for Weiss; get tickets to those shows here.