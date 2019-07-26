Soundgarden reveal Live from the Artists Den album: Stream

Soundgarden have revealed their new live album, Live from the Artists Den. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The new collection captures Soundgarden’s legendary 2013 Live from the Artists Den event at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The concert concluded the iconic rock act’s sold-out winter tour supporting King Animal and featured a two-and-a-half-hour set of fan favorites, rarities, and hits.
(Read: Soundgarden’s Top 20 Songs)
Of the 29 songs performed that evening, many — such as “Worse Dreams” and “Black Saturday” — have never before been included on a Soundgarden live album. The group’s Live from the Artists Den also boasts Soundgarden’s first-ever live performance of King Animal cut “Blind Dogs”.
“We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans,” the band’s Kim Thayil remarked in a statement. Speaking on behalf of the Chris Cornell family estate, his widow Vicky added, “This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”
Alongside the live album, a concert film chronicling that night is also out today.
In related news, work on a new Soundgarden album has been put on hold due to an ongoing dispute between the band and Cornell’s estate.
Live from the Artists Den Artwork:
Live from the Artists Den Tracklist:
01. Incessant Mace
02. My Wave
03. Been Away Too Long
04. Worse Dreams
05. Jesus Christ Pose
06. Flower
07. Taree
08. Spoonman
09. By Crooked Steps
10. Blind Dogs
11. Rowing
12. Non-State Actor
13. Drawing Flies
14. Hunted Down
15. Black Saturday
16. Bones of Birds
17. Blow Up the Outside World
18. Fell on Black Days
19. Burden in My Hand
20. A Thousand Days Before
21. Blood on the Valley Floor
22. Rusty Cage
23. New Damage
24. 4th of July
25. Outshined
26. Black Hole Sun
27. Ty Cobb
28. Slaves & Bulldozers
29. Feednacchanal