Bugs Bunny and Malcolm D. Lee

Space Jam 2 has recruited a new director in Malcolm D. Lee. HBO affiliate Terence Nance was previously attached to the LeBron James-starring sequel.

Lee is known for his work on box office successes Girls Trip and Night School. The New York-born director joins Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who is serving as producer on the Warner Bros. project.



In addition to James, Lee will direct a cast featuring Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green, NBA pros Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, and, of course, the Looney Tunes. Don Cheadle, too, recently announced he’d have a role in the film.

Space Jam 2 bounces into theaters July 16th, 2021. It’s the long-awaited sequel to the original Space Jam from 1996 starring Michael Jordan.

Revisit a trailer from 1996’s Space Jam: