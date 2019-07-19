Spoon give TV debut to “No Bullets Spent” on Kimmel: Watch

Spoon on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Spoon are a week away from releasing their greatest hits album, Everything Hits at Once. On Thursday night, the indie favorites proved why they’re worthy of such a collection with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the televised portion of the program, Britt Daniel and co. delivered their newest single, “No Bullets Spent”. As the studio recording did, the live version was evidence that the band still has plenty of bangers left in them well over two decades into their career.



The band also showcased some of the best tracks from those 20-plus years with a six-song web-exclusive performance. The mini set highlighted a half of the beloved cuts featured on Everything Hits at Once: “Inside Out”, “I Turn My Camera On”, “Don’t You Evah”, “Do You”, “The Underdog”, and “Rent I Pay”. Greatest hits, indeed.

Check out both of Spoon’s Kimmel performances below.

Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon is out July 26th via Matador Records. A 7-inch single of “No Bullets Spent” b/w A Series of Sneaks-era B-side “Shake It Off” is available through Spoon’s webstore, and will be sold at the merch booth on their summer tour with Cage the Elephant and Beck. Get tickets to all their upcoming shows here.