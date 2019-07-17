St. Vincent breaks into an abandoned Toys “R” Us in the video for Red Hearse’s “Half Love”: Watch

St. Vincent worked magic on 2017’s MASSEDUCTION with the help of famed pop producer Jack Antonoff. Now, the two meet once again in the video for “Half Love”, the latest single from Antonoff’s new supergroup Red Hearse.

Directed by Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde), the clip follows St. Vincent as she breaks into an abandoned Toys “R” Us like no big deal. Once inside, she comes face-to-face with Antonoff and his other Red Hearse bandmates, Sam Dew and Sounwave, who for some reason are still clerking the derelict shop. There’s only one toy left on the shelves, and Annie Clark purchases it with a payment method as equally outmoded as the toy store itself: personal check.



(Read: Jack Antonoff Named 2017 Producer of the Year)

Check out the “Half Love” video below.

“Half Love” follows “Honey” and “Red Hearse”, both of which are set to appear on Red Hearse’s debut album due out sometime this summer.

As for St. Vincent, she’s been busy lending her producing duties to Sleater-Kinney. The indie rocker is also teaming up with that band’s Carrie Brownstein on a fictional concert film.