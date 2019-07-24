Static-X and DevilDriver announce second leg of 2019 North American tour

Static-X in 2019

Static-X will continue their reunion tour with co-headliners DevilDriver this fall, announcing additional U.S. dates as the current run is set to wrap up this week. Dope, Wednesday 13, and Raven Black will once again provide support. See the full list of new dates below, and get tickets here.

The initial announcement of the tour caught flack from some fans who thought the usage of an unnamed masked frontman named ‘Xer0’ — who sports the look and iconic hairstyle of late frontman Wayne Static — was in bad taste. The members of Static-X received consent from Static’s family for the use of his apparent likeness, and sought to honor the “spirit” of their late frontman on the 20th anniversary tour for the band’s debut, Wisconsin Death Trip.



“For us, the goal was 100% about recapturing the vibe and the spirit of Static-X,” the band shared in a prior statement. “We were never interested in using a hologram or using Wayne’s pre-recorded vocals.”

Concert footage suggests that Dope frontman Edsel Dope could be behind the mask, but whoever Xer0 might be and despite the backlash, the tour seems to be doing well, with the remaining two dates in Santa Ana and Los Angeles selling out and a lengthy second run across the Southwest, East Coast, and Midwest on the way. The press release also teased “more dates TBA”.

The newly announced co-headlining leg kicks off November 8th in Austin, Texas, and runs through a December 8th show in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A previously announced run of dates from December 10th in Salt Lake City, Utah, through December 18th in Fresno, California, will only feature Static-X and Wednesday 13.

(Buy: Tickets to Static-X’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Static-X shared their excitement in the press release: “The first leg of the tour was absolutely insane! Almost every single show was SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone for being so supportive! We are very excited to be able to get out there and hit a bunch of cities that didn’t appear on the first leg.”

Edsel Dope added: “Every night was a massive celebration of Wayne … The fans are loving it.”

Tickets are available here, while meet-and-greet packages for Static-X are available here.

Static-X, DevilDriver, Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black 2019 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/09 – Tyler, TX @ Clicks

11/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/12 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/15 – Ft. Lauderdale @ Revolution

11/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

11/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim

11/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/22 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

11/23 – Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom

11/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

11/26 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/27 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

12/01 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Green Bay Distillery

12/04 – St. Paul, MN @ The Myth

12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

12/06 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

12/07 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

12/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar *

12/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

12/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

12/18 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55 *

* = No DevilDriver, Dope, Raven Black