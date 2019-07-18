Steve Gunn, photo by Clay Benskin

Steve Gunn has released a cover of Neil Young’s “Motion Pictures (For Carrie)”. He recorded it in Brooklyn earlier this spring as part of Amazon Originals, the Amazon Music series that celebrates and curates covers by current artists. It’s available to stream solely on Amazon Music.

“‘Motion Pictures’ perfectly captures the wistful anxiety of ‘living in between’ the real world and being on the road,’ Gunn says in a press release. “Like Neil, I also find watching TV in hotel rooms inspiring.”



Neil Young’s original version is a bare, intimate, moving number that sounds like he’s singing to you after a rough day. Steve Gunn delivers his own interpretation of that. Armed with his guitar and that scratchy, warm voice, he churns his way through the song with enough charisma to make the cover sound his own.

Stream it exclusively through Amazon below, followed by the original version.

Gunn’s most recent album, the gorgeous The Unseen In Between, came out earlier this year on Matador. He followed that up with two standalone tracks last month, “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads”.

Young, meanwhile, is busy giving some notable performances. In May, his plug was pulled mid-set during “Rockin’ in the Free World” but he kept on performing anyway. A few days ago, he performed together with Bob Dylan for the first time in 25 years. Those itching to see him live now can try to catch his upcoming Harvest Moon benefit show alongside Norah Jones and Father John Misty.