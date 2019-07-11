Steve Harris says Iron Maiden didn’t deserve lone Grammy win

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris, courtesy of Funhouse Entertainment

Back in 2011, Iron Maiden won their first and only Grammy, taking home Best Metal Performance for the track “El Dorado” from the 2010 album The Final Frontier. However, bassist and founding member Steve Harris feels the award was undeserved — at least for that song.

In an interview with Miami New Times ahead of the band’s upcoming “Legacy of the Beast” North American tour, Harris said that the win was an honor — the band beat out songs by Korn, Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Slayer — but that they probably should have won in one of the other years they were nominated, as opposed to that particular year.



“To be honest with you, I think we ended up getting it for a song which I thought was not one of our best ones,” Harris said in the interview. “I didn’t think we really deserved it for that one, but maybe one of the others. So it was a bit off, really.”

To recount the band’s Grammy history, Iron Maiden have been nominated four times in the Best Metal Performance category, first in 1994 for a live version of “Fear of the Dark”; in 2001 for Brave New World highlight “Wicker Man”; winning in 2011 for “El Dorado”; and again in 2013 for “Blood Brothers” off the En Vivo! live album. In 1994, they lost to Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tears anthem “I Don’t Want to Change the World”; in 2001, to Deftones for “Elite”; and lastly, in 2013 to Halestorm for “Love Bites (So Do I)”.

(Buy: Tickets to Iron Maiden’s Upcoming Shows)

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris talked about his unique approach to songwriting, explaining, “I find it natural to write on the bass, and a lot of people find that really odd. It’s not the usual way, and it takes [the other members] out of their comfort zone. But that’s not a bad thing.”

Iron Maiden have touted their upcoming North American tour as their “biggest production yet”. The trek kicks off next week on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through late September.