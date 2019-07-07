Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder, photo by Philip Cosores

Stevie Wonder is taking a break from touring in order to undergo a kidney transplant.

The 69-year-old music icon shared the news during his set at the London festival British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday. “So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up — I’m good.”



Wonder confirmed he already has a donor and assured fans “I’m all good.” He added, “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love.”

Watch footage of Wonder’s announcement below.