Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder is taking a break from touring in order to undergo a kidney transplant.
The 69-year-old music icon shared the news during his set at the London festival British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday. “So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up — I’m good.”
Wonder confirmed he already has a donor and assured fans “I’m all good.” He added, “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love.”
Watch footage of Wonder’s announcement below.
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx
— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019