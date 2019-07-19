Stranger Things 4 to begin filming in October: Report

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stranger Things fans won’t have to wait too long to return to Hawkins, Indiana. According to a new report by Production Weekly (via ComicBook.com), Netflix plans to begin shooting the fourth season as soon as this October.

That news jives with what actress Cara Buono, aka Mrs. Karen Wheeler, said last week. While speaking to Poland In, Billy Hargrove’s on-screen crush said, “We start shooting Season 4 in October,” leading fans to speculate a 2020 release.



It’s not impossible. After all, an October shoot would be two months earlier than the third season’s production, which took around 14 months to roll out once cameras started rolling in May 2018. So, perhaps we’ll receive a Christmas gift from the Duffers.

Seeing how the past two seasons have been timed with their respective release dates, and the end of Stranger Things 3 teases a holiday season reunion in the future, a Thanksgiving or Christmas release seems all the more realistic.

Besides, the Duffers already confirmed they have the next chapter mapped out.

“We have the big broad strokes,” Ross said. “It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

They also teased “portals”, as Matt said, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale [or] in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

That’s good news for a certain character who may be in a certain Russian holding cell. Now, with filming around the corner, we’ll likely know more about that mystery sooner than later. Who knows, we may even have a teaser by the Super Bowl.

