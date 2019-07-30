Iggy Pop is ready for romance and adventure on new song “James Bond”: Stream

Iggy Pop, photo by Harmony Korine

Iggy Pop is set to share his new album, Free, later this summer. Due out September 6th via Loma Vista, the LP serves as the follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression. It seems the reckless rock icon is over any of that last record’s melancholy, as he’s looking for love and adventure on new single “James Bond”.

The song tells a story of a mysterious girl who only becomes more alluring as time goes on. In a script-flip that Lashana Lynch would appreciate, the beguiling woman “wants to be your James Bond.” As he said in a press release, Pop has “never had more fun singing a lyric.” You can’t blame him with lines like, “Nuts melt in her mouth, but not in her hand/ No need to figure it out, she just likes M&Ms.”



Like many of Iggy Pop’s songs, “James Bond” starts off with a simple, seductive bass line. A few guitar strums and loose jazz-styled drums come in behind him as he details the confusion, intrigue, and hysteria that follow in the footsteps of this femme fatale. Part way through, Leron Thomas’ trumpet takes the lead, filling the air with a bright smoke, like you’re walking down a side-alley looking for the titular character himself.

Stream the song below.

Pre-orders for Free are available now. Pop previously revealed the album’s title track.

As far as adventure goes, Iggy Pop has plenty on his plate at the moment. He’s celebrating the landmark release of The Stooges’s debut self-titled album with the release of a new book, ‘Til Wrong Feels Right. In addition to that, he just starred alongside Tom Waits and RZA in the new Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don’t Die.