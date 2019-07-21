Sturgill Simpson announces new album and Netflix anime film Sound & Fury

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Semi Song

Sturgill Simpson has announced a new album dubbed Sound & Fury. The country singer-songwriter’s follow-up to 2016’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is more than just a record, though, as it comes paired with a Netflix anime film of the same name.

Due out this fall, the LP and anime will be released simultaneously, with the former coming from Elektra Records. Each track on the effort will soundtrack a different segment of the film, which is based on a story Simpson wrote entitled, you guessed it, “Sound & Fury”.



“We went in without any preconceived notions and came out with a really sleazy, steamy rock n roll record,” Simpson said in a press statement. “It’s definitely my most psychedelic. And also my heaviest. I had this idea that it’d be really cool to animate some of these songs, and we ended up with a futuristic, dystopian, post-apocalyptic, samurai film.”

Sound & Fury the film was written and directed by Kamikaza Douga’s Jumpei Mizusaki (Batman Ninja), with character designs from Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki. Also pitching in on direction were Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitors of Mars), Michael Arias (The Animatrix), Henry Thurlow and Arthell Isom of D’Art Shtajio, and Koji Morimoto (Akira).

While no other details of the album (including a firm release date) were revealed, Simpson did debut the Sound & Fury trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. The ticking ambience of the score teases the new music, while the visuals offer a look at the various styles employed by the filmmakers. Take a look below.

Simpson recently contributed the theme song to Jim Jarmusch’s latest film The Dead Don’t Die.