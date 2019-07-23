Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

SZA covers Wheatus hit “Teenage Dirtbag”, debuts new song “Brace Yourself” in Australia: Watch

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer offered two special treats to her audiences Down Under

by
on July 23, 2019, 10:35am
0 comments
sza teenage dirtbag cover brace yourself new video
SZA, photo by Kaela Roffman

While touring Australia last week, SZA offered up not one, but two special treats for audiences Down Under. The Top Dawg crooner first surprised a Sydney crowd with new song “Brace Yourself”, then delivered a cover of Wheatus hit “Teenage Dirtbag” at a nearby festival Splendour in the Grass.

After teasing it all spring, SZA dropped the live debut of “Brace Yourself” at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, as triple j point out. She didn’t perform the full song, but SZA told those in attendance that she’d try to officially release the track while in Australia.

(Read: 2013 CoSign Profile on SZA)

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer then faithfully took on “Teenage Dirtbag” during her set at Splendour in the Grass festival over the weekend. That nostalgic moment — the 2000 smash single just turned 20 this month — had the whole venue singing along with her.

Check out fan-caught footage of both performances below.

SZA has one more date in that part of the world, and tickets can be purchased here. Her debut album, the stellar Ctrl, came out in 2017; though she recently collaborated with The Weeknd and Travis Scott on the Game of Thrones-inspired album, For the Throne.

Previous Story
Red Hearse play it cool during their TV debut on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
Album Review: Beyoncé, Disney, and a Pack of Guests Struggle to Find Balance on The Lion King: The Gift
No comments