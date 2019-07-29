Talk Talk to reunite at Mark Hollis tribute show

Mark Hollis of Talk Talk

Several surviving members of Talk Talk are set to reunite for the first time in nearly three decades. They’ll be playing songs from the iconic band’s catalog in tribute to late frontman Mark Hollis, who passed away earlier this year.

According to a press release (via Crack magazine), founding keyboardist Simon Brenner is set to join drummer Martin Ditcham, fellow keyboardist Rupert Black, and touring guitarist Jeep Hook at the show, along with bassist John Mckenzie. Under the moniker The Spirit of Talk Talk, the group will be joined by “very special guests… all of whom have been touched by Talk Talk’s music and inspired by Hollis.”



The full lineup has yet to be revealed, and there’s no word on if Talk Talk’s other founders — drummer Lee Harris and bassist Paul Webb — will be in attendance.

Billed as “A Celebration of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis”, the concert will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre on November 26th. Tickets go on sale August 2nd, with Southcentre members having access to a pre-sale launching August 1st.

Read a statement from Southbank Centre Senior Contemporary Music Programmer Bengi Ünsal about the show below.

“We are honoured to be holding this beautiful event. [We] were talking about staging a celebration of Talk Talk even before Mark passed away. When he sadly died, it became inevitable for us, the fans, and for all the artists who adore the band to pay tribute to them and appreciate the indelible mark they left on music. This is a product of love and admiration – our way of saying thank you to Mark Hollis and Talk Talk.”